Summer Time Rendering Video Game Announced by MAGES

Game developer MAGES announced on Tuesday that a video game for the anime series Summer Time Rendering is currently in development. A teaser website was released as part of the announcement on the official Twitter page for the series. No further information for the video game was released.

MAGES

MAGES is a game development company based in Japan that’s relatively known for its adventure games and sci-fi franchises. The developer has published games for widely known sci-fi series such as Steins; Gate, Plastic Memories, and Psycho-Pass. MAGES has also released games for hit anime series such as Quintessential Quintuplets, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!, and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU.

MAGES was acquired by smartphone developer Colopl in a deal with CHIYOMARU STUDIO back in 2020. But Chiyomaru Shikura, representative director for both MAGES and CHIYOMARU STUDIO, noted that the move will be beneficial for MAGES as the company can now dive into the smartphone business.

Summer Time Rendering anime

Summer Time Rendering is a supernatural-mystery anime series produced by studio OLM that began airing during the Spring 2022 anime season. The series is currently in its second cour with Episode 14 recently released on Disney+ Japan. Directed by Ayumu Watanabe, the series has seen itself on plenty of top-10 charts since it began airing.

The Summer Time Rendering video game currently has no release date.

A sci-fi, summer story filled with suspense set on a small island begins with Shinpei Ajiro, whose childhood friend Ushio Kofune died. He returns to his hometown for the first time in two years for the funeral. Sou Hishigata, his best friend, suspects something’s off with Ushio’s death, and that someone else can die next. A sinister omen is heard as an entire family next door suddenly disappears the following day. Furthermore, Mio implicates a “shadow” three days before Ushio’s death. Anime Synopsis via Disney+

