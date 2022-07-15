Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals Its First Visual

An anime adaptation for Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is on its way!

The first visual for the upcoming Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible anime series was revealed on the official Twitter account on Friday. The visual includes the main characters of the series, Kubo Nagisa and Jyunta Shiraishi, and is drawn by the anime’s character designer Yoshiko Saito.

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible anime key visual (Jyunta – left, Kubo – right)

Anime Staff, Cast, and Studio

Kazuomi Koga (Rent-A-Girlfriend, Fire Force) will be directing the series while Yuya Takahashi (One Piece Stampede, Fairy Tale) is in charge of the script. Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji – Demon Slayer, Kanade Tachibana – Angel Beats) will voice Kubo Nagisa and Kengo Kawanishi (Gen – Dr. Stone, Rei Kiriyama – March Comes in Like a Lion) will voice Jyunta Shiraishi.

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible character designs

Studio PINE JAM will be producing the upcoming anime series. Though a relatively new studio, PINE JAM has produced some big-name series since being founded in 2015, including Gamers!, Gleipnir, Just Because!, and Kageji Shoujo!!

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Manga

Written and illustrated by Nene Yukimori, the manga began serialization on October 24, 2019, in Weekly Young Jump. The series placed 19th out of 50 at the Next Manga Awards in 2020 then made the leap to 7th at the same awards the following year. US-based publisher VIZ Media picked up the license for the series near the end of 2021 and published the first volume earlier this year. There are currently 9 volumes published in Japan with the first two published in English. Volume 3 will release in September.

The series is also published in English and Spanish on Shueisha’s MANGAPlus app.

When Kubo sits next to Shiraishi in their first year of high school, Shiraishi’s nonexistent social skills get a boost. Speaking up in class is only the beginning for Shiraishi—soon Kubo forces him to be noticed at school, at the bookstore, and all around town. Shiraishi’s once-lackluster life isn’t so dull anymore! Synopsis via VIZ Media

Source: Official Twitter, Official Website