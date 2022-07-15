New Alien Game Set to Be a Single-Player Action-Horror

Fans of the franchise will be happy to know that the new Alien game will be a single-player action-horror of the virtual reality kind. The developer behind the game is Survios, and they are teaming up with 20th Century Fox to create this game that is based on the Alien franchise.

When it comes to details about this new Alien game, we have very little. What we do know is that it is currently being referred to as ‘Aliens’. Survios has also said that the setting for the game will be placed somewhere between the events of the first and second film in the franchise. It will also feature an original storyline where players will take on the role of a “battle-hardened veteran with a vendetta against the Xenomorphs.”

Survios is known for its work on VR games, with Creed: Rise to Glory, The Walking Dead Onslaught, and Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey being just a handful of games that the studio has worked on. It means that the idea to make this new Alien game into a VR one could have great potential.

The rumors that are circulating surround the game’s engine, which will be made in Unreal Engine 5. The game has been listed as launching for PC and another unnamed console, which could suggest that it might be used as a traditional game as well as a VR one.

This is all the news we have about the upcoming Alien game, but we won’t have to wait much longer for another snippet of information. Survios has said that it will be sharing a few more details on July 21 as part of the San Diego Comic-Con panel. Yes, we know you are itching to hear more about this game, we all loved Alien Isolation, the last great game in the franchise, so here’s hoping this game can exceed that one.

