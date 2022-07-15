Square Enix Launches New Community Project for Fans

Image of a collection of Square Enix games

Square Enix launches its new community project today called Live Interactive Works Game Development Crew (that was a mouthful). This project is aimed at offering fans the chance to experience new games before they normally would, all they have to do is counter it with some feedback to help with the game’s development.

It was reported today by Gematsu that Square Enix is actively searching for influencers with more than 3,000 subscribers on either YouTube or Twitch as these are two of the biggest interactive platforms about. Before you feel left out though, the developer has said it will be expanding this search the further a certain game is in development.

A Square Enix spokesperson spoke about the project today:

“Your opinions will be reflected in the game, and you will be able to see how the game is being improved based on your inputs. In addition, the development meetings can be freely broadcast on video or other media. We aim to create a new form of game development where people can experience real development and communicate it to the world.”

If you are one of the lucky people to get into this interesting event, the first game you will be playing will be a competitive multiplayer game called Project Gluttony, which is currently in development. Square Enix has even provided a description of the game calling it a “panic movie turned into a game” and will consist of battles between monsters and their prey.

With a premise like that, you might already think that you know what it is, you have an image in your mind, don’t you? However, the developer might just have thrown a curveball at you here because they describe the monsters as cute and with “egregious behavior”, and a lovely little aesthetic.

There we have it then, Square Enix launches this brand-new community project to help them with the development of games, it’s not a bad idea either.

Source