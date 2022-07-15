Kona II: Brume Is Heading to the Switch

Image is taken from the upcoming Kona II: Brume

It has been announced that Kona II: Brume will be heading to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2023. Parabole – the developer of the game – revealed the news today along with the game’s publisher, Ravenscourt.

This first-person adventure game is the sequel to the highly acclaimed Kona from 2017 and focuses on trying to create an atmosphere through a very detailed narrative. This might still be a fairly unknown game to some, so we’ll try our best to tell you what it’s all about

Kona II: Brume is set in the rural landscape of Northern Canada in the 1970s (a difficult place to find yourself). This game will have players fighting to survive the Brume that augments the realities of the area and this god-forsaken wilderness. Players will control Detective Carl Faubert as he sets out on a quest to solve a certain mystery, one that holds a dark secret.

Some of the key features in this game are:

Exploration – You must explore this vast land in Northern Canada and fight your way through a creepy village – if you could call it that. There are many clues hidden on your journey and you must find them all while traveling around on your dog sled.

Investigation – Following the clues you find will set you on the right path, but you must be careful because it won’t be as easy as you think. The years you’ve spent on the force will certainly come in handy.

Survival – The Brume is an unforgiving blizzard that has bested many a person, and if that doesn’t get you then the dangerous animals might.

Experience – The narrative is detailed and eerie, watch as it unfolds in front of your eyes with every step you take.

One last bit of good news to take away with you is the fact the game – and an interesting playable demo – will be showcased at the upcoming Gamescom 2022 in August. For now, you can check out the announcement trailer below.

Announcement trailer for Kona II: Brume

Source