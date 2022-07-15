Check Out The Academic Year In Two Point Campus

If you’re longing to re-live your college days then Two Point Campus may be the game you’ve been waiting for. Ahead of the game’s upcoming release on August 9, Two Point Studios has released a brand new trailer giving eager players a look ahead at the game’s new academic year.

The trailer gives us an overview of some of the many academic and extracurricular activities on offer in Two Point Campus. Designing and building your very own college campus will present some interesting and unique challenges even for the most seasoned in tycoon and management games. You can check out the latest trailer for the game right here to get a head start on the first semester.

The game follows in the footsteps of Two Point Studios’ other tycoon games such as Two Point Hospital and tasks players with the management of their very own university. During the game’s summer break, players can create and customise their campus and select which college courses to offer the incoming cohort of students. Once the building and academic planning are complete, it’ll be time to manage the educational and pastoral needs of the students, before being graded at the end of each academic year.

For those who can’t wait for some college-based creativity, Two Point Campus is available to pre-order now, with those opting to make an early purchase of the game able to unlock some additional in-game items. The Topiary ‘U’, Fountain of Knowledge and Pearl of Wisdom will all be added into preordered versions of the game. On top of this, those who pre-purchase will also receive a campus jacket, chef’s outfit, knight’s armour and the wizardry cauldron.

Two Point Campus launches on August 9. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. It’ll also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

