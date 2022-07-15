Is Assassin’s Creed Heading To Japan Now?

It’s fair to say there’s been a lot of speculation around the future of the Assassin’s Creed games this week. First up, YouTuber AGC suggested that the next Assassin’s Creed game would take place amongst the Aztec civilisation. Shortly afterwards, this idea was rebuffed by journalist Jason Schreier. He somewhat reliably countered this idea with a claim that the next Assassin’s Creed game will actually take place in Baghdad. Now, a new source has suggested that in actual fact, the franchise will be heading to Japan next.

It’s been a busy old week in terms of rumours, that’s for sure. Anyhow, the new information comes via journalist Jeff Grubb during his Games Mess Decides podcast earlier today. In the footage, Grubb discusses the earlier events of the week, remarking on Schrier’s assertion about Assassin’s Creed Rift‘s Baghdad setting, admitting that “it sounds right.” Grubb then briefly makes mention of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is Ubisoft’s planned live service version of the game and is thought to feature several games from the series in one mega-game.

Most interestingly in the podcast is Grubb’s next suggestion, that the game after Infinity will actually take the franchise to Japan.

Again, I can’t confirm this but since so much other stuff is true and I’m hearing it from the same source, the one coming up after all this other stuff, supposedly, or maybe it is part of Infinity, I don’t know, but it’ll be much more like the RPG ones and it’s going to be set in Japan. Jeff Grubb

Although this does sound kind of cryptic, it’s an interesting suggestion to throw into the mix. Fans have been keen for a Japan-based entry into the franchise for some time. Whether or not this means that the live service Infinity game will be getting a Japan-based chapter or module, or if Ubisoft is planning a fully-fledged Japan-themed Assassin’s Creed game remains to be seen.

The best bet for concrete information will be to tune into the upcoming Ubisoft Forward showcase in September. It’s widely expected that Ubisoft will reveal more details about the future direction for Assassin’s Creed then.

