Ms. Marvel Directors Discuss Process To Make New Powers For Kamala Khan

When you’re a fan of the “source material”, and an adaptation of that material is brought before your eyes, you’re going to notice or call out things that are different, right? For Ms. Marvel fans, that happened almost immediately when the show started to get promoted as her Inhuman powers were gone, and in their place was a bangle and some “cosmic” energy. While all of this was explained in the recently concluded season, fans still wonder why the change was made:

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed how this version of Kamala got her new powers:

“First of all, Kevin didn’t want to make a literal translation of what was in the comic book. It’s an adaptation,” Fallah said. “We started off with this [idea] of ‘hard light,’ and from there, we started to create what that power would be — while still doing an homage of what is in the comic book. In the comic, she can’t control her power at first. It’s making her body bigger and smaller, which is a good metaphor for being a teenager.”

Fallah continued, “But towards the end of the comic book, she really controls it. So, we created that same thing. In the beginning, she can’t control it, and step by step, the more she starts to know her history, she becomes Ms. Marvel. In the last episode, she has that big fist with hard light that can smash things, and then she’s finally herself.”

El Arbi added, “‘Embiggen’ is one of the most important words in the comic book, so we knew right away that in the finale, we needed our version of ’embiggen.'”

Most agree that this version of Kamala Khan was meant to be “more in line” with the other two Marvels that are out there, aka Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau, who she’ll meet in The Marvels. Whether you like the change is very much up to you.

