Build-A-Bear Celebrates 25 Years With New Pikachu Dolls

Toy seller Build-A-Bear has announced they’ll be adding two exclusive Pikachu dolls in celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary.

Build-A-Bear has had a long-lasting working relationship with The Pokemon Company and has sold dolls based on characters like Snorlax, Mew, Bulbasaur, and even Snubbull. With Pikachu being the first Pokemon ever sold by the toy company, it’s only fitting the electric mouse would join in on the celebration.

The 25th anniversary Pikachu will be available in two varieties. A winking male Pikachu, and a sparkly female Pikachu. That’s not just me assigning a gender to the Pokemon, for those who don’t know male Pikachu have the classic flat-edged tail, while female Pikachu have a cleft in their tail that makes it look a little like a heart.

This adorable Pikachu plush is a must-have addition to any Pokémon Trainer’s team! Pikachu was the first Pokémon plush ever released at Build-A-Bear Workshop, and this beloved Electric-type Pokémon is now available in a special limited edition for the Build-A-Bear 25th Celebration.

Customers who order the online special bundle will get special pajamas for their doll. The dolls include a 6-in-1 sound chip and varsity jacket when purchased in store or online.

The online exclusive bundle is available now for $76 USD.

