Iman Vellani Talks What Kevin Feige Does To Tease Her

Do you have someone in your life that you can’t help but tease? Someone that you disagree with on something small or big and then every time you see that person you or they can’t help but bring up the topic of your disagreement? Well, for Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani, her “frenemy” is none other than Kevin Feige! Why is that? Well, it has to do with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness believe it or not.

You might recall an interview on the red carpet where Vellani not only blasted the death of Black Bolt as him being “done dirty” (hint: he absolutely was done dirty) and the noting that despite what the movie said, the MCU universe can’t be Marvel 616 for various reasons. In a Reddit AMA after her shows season finale, she brought that up again and told the “aftermath” of that statement:

“No lol after I said that on the ms marvel carpet, I saw Kevin the next day and he just stared at me from a far and gestured 6-1-6 with his fingers and walked away…I think about that every night before bed.”

Truly haunting, and a rivalry has no doubt been born from this.

If you’re curious why the MCU can’t be the proper Marvel 616 universe in the eyes of Iman Vellani, it’s rather simple. Marvel 616 is the comics universe, and the MCU (despite certain attempts) doesn’t have everything that universe has, including key characters, storylines and so on. Black Widow wasn’t a founding Avenger, Iron Man makes Ultron instead of Hank Pym, Carol Danvers wasn’t Ms. Marvel before she became Captain Marvel, and of course, Kamala Khan in the comics is an Inhuman, not a mutant.

Is Kevin Feige going to “make her suffer” for her words? No. But a fun rivalry being born will definitely have legs in the press.

