Shazam Director “Reveals” How He Met The Rock

With the latest Marvel movie now out in theaters, fans are going to have to wait until October for their next live-action superhero fix (there is an animated super hero movie about to come out…but we don’t want to talk about that…) via Black Adam. Starring The Rock. Two months after that on the DC Comics side of things will be Shazam Fury of the Gods. This wasn’t the original plan for these two movies, but it does work out, and it could help both movies in the overall depending on how the first one does.

The Shazam sequel is helmed by the man who did the first film (which was successful) in David F. Sandberg. He has been going onto Instagram to post “True Stories From The Set” and his newest entry happens to be about The Rock…kind of.

Apparently, both movies were filming in the same area of Atlanta at one point, and one day a note was slipped under the door of Sandberg’s space stating, “The hierarchy of power is about to change”, a line that The Rock has been using to hype up the strength of Black Adam and how he is truly a gamechanger in the MCU (which, he is).

But then, the notes started to appear everywhere, so much so that Sandberg felt that The Rock was stalking him, even though he never “met him”. It’s a hilarious story and even if it’s not 100% accurate as to what happened (or what was drawn), it’ll give fans a kick.

Of course, the dream for many fans is that both of these upcoming movies are successful so that the next movie in their “line” is a crossover film with Shazam and Black Adam fighting like they do in the comics. Fingers crossed for that!

