Sea of Thieves Season 7 Delayed Until August

As if in a deliberate attempt to prove me wrong (I literally just covered the original July 21 release yesterday), Sea of Thieves has announced that the Season 7 “Captaincy” update will be delayed until August 4.

Originally announced during last month’s Xbox Showcase, the upcoming update for Sea of Thieves includes long anticipated “Captaincy” features. These include the ability to save ship loadouts, decorate the interior of your ship, and last but not least the ability to name your ship.

Captaincy is a huge addition to our pirate sandbox, and while we know delays are disappointing, it'll take just a little more time to get everything ship-shape. Season Seven will now arrive on August 4th. More on this from Executive Producer Joe Neate: https://t.co/TsTNAgW7Dh pic.twitter.com/NTIHklAqC0 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) July 15, 2022

We believe Captaincy will transform the experience of playing Sea of Thieves, adding deeper meaning and history to every session and every encounter out on the seas, along with the much-requested ability to own and finally name your ship. However, with such a fundamental update to the game, there is a lot of hidden work to be done in the background. This is an update that brings in a vast range of new stats to track, and has required a complex partnership across our Game, UI and Services teams to bring it to life. As we started getting closer to the originally stated release date, it became apparent that things were coming in hotter than we liked and there was a real risk of not delivering to the quality and polish we expect, as well as putting undue pressure across the team to get it all over the line. Subsequently, we have made the decision to shift the release date back slightly to August 4th. Executive Producer Joe Neate

While the news may be disappointing, at least it’s only being pushed back by 2 weeks.

