Fall Guys Players Denied Refunds Despite ‘Auto-Buy’ Bug

Players of the game show battle royale Fall Guys are reportedly being denied refunds despite a “well known” bug that automatically purchases items that users were only previewing.

Reddit user DerpDog24 who experienced this bug personally uploaded the moment they were forced to purchase a silly sumo wrestler faceplate they had only meant to look at. Meanwhile user ChunkyPeat received a rather sternly worded response from Steve who allegedly works in Fall Guys Player Support saying:

Hi there, Thanks for your reply. Please let me correct something from your response. You have stated that this is a “bugged purchase” and a “known issue”. Neither of these things is the case. The purchase was made by you, not a bug. Whether it was intentional or not, this is still the case. This is not a “known issue” because it is not an issue. Items cannot be bought automatically by the system, they always require input from the player. Again, whether accidental or not, you made this input and purchased the item As per our EULA, which you agreed to, all purchases are final and will not be refunded. I apologise for any confusion this may have caused, and hope that I have cleared this up for you. Kind regards, Steve Fall Guys Player Support Reddit

Regardless of the actual bug, the condescending response from Fall Guys Player Support has become its own issue, with users in the comments calling it “awful” and “not a very professional” response.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Source