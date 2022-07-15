Elden Ring Is Now One Of The Best-Selling Games Of All Time In The U.S

Elden Ring only launched back in February but it’s taken the gaming world by storm. Sales of the high fantasy action RPG have been pretty astronomical and now it’s making history in the record books. According to new data from the NPD group, Elden Ring has muscled its way into the chart of the top 10 bestselling games of all time.

This is a pretty impressive achievement for a game that only launched five months ago. In a tweet shared by the NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella earlier today, figures show that Elden Ring continues to dominate the monthly sales charts in the U.S. Not only that, but the FromSoftware title has managed to shift copies in such high volumes that it now “ranks among the top 10 best-selling premium games in the U.S. market all-time.”

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES – Elden Ring ranks among the top 10 best-selling premium games in the U.S. market all-time (dollar sales). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 15, 2022

Elden Ring has been a dominant force in the gaming community since its launch and it looks set to continue that trend. The game came out on top of the charts for sales on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the U.S. for the month of June. Alongside a score of 96 on Metacritic and widespread critical and community acclaim, it looks like it’ll also be a strong contender for a Game of The Year award.

The figures have drawn a lot of surprise but also major endorsements from many who feel the game deserves its position in amongst the top 10 bestsellers of all time. Even Piscatella himself admits to being shocked by Elden Ring‘s inclusion in the all-time data, tweeting further down the thread that “never in a million years would I’ve predicted this. It’s mind boggling. My mind. It’s boggled.”

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are bound to be delighted with these figures. If sales continue along the same trend as they have for the first few months since the game’s release, it could be that Elden Ring can top gigantic games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to become the biggest-selling title of 2022. We’ll have to wait and see about that nearer the end of the year.

Elden Ring is available now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Source