Sega Will Fix The Issues With Sonic Origins

Sonic Origins is the latest game in the popular Sonic the Hedgehog franchise from Sega. It’s a collection of the first four original Sonic games, but while it was met with a positive reception, it has also come under fire for some unwelcome bugs.

Sega has now confirmed that it has heard the feedback from fans and will aim to resolve numerous technical issues with the game. Katie Chrzanowski, the social media manager for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, posted a Tweet that said, “Hey! Thanks for the patience! The team’s been listening and is working on fixing a variety of issues right now. We’ll make sure to get some more official messaging out once we have more info for everyone.”

Some of the problems with Sonic Origins include collision glitches in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Knuckles. There are also glitches when it comes to the sound in each game, as well as reports of muffled audio. Sonic Origins lets players enjoy the classic Sonic titles in widescreen. However, fans have also reported that there are problems with the boundaries in this mode. Finally, some unusual behavior has been seen with the AI of Sonic’s sidekick, Tails.

This remastered collection was developed in-house by Sega itself. It includes remastered versions of Sonic CD as well as Sonic 1 and Sonic 2. These are versions of the classic games that had already been remastered by other game developers. Sonic CD was originally remastered by game developer Christian Whitehead, and the first two Sonic games were remastered by Headcannon Games and Whitehead together.

Headcannon Games was also the developer behind the celebrated Sonic Mania a few years ago. Simon Thomley, a developer at Headcannon, has not been pleased with the technical state of Sonic Origins and took to Twitter to express his feelings on it.

“This is frustrating. I won’t lie and say that there weren’t issues in what we gave to Sega, but what is in Origins is also not what we turned in. Integration introduced some wild bugs that conventional logic would have one believe were our responsibility- a lot of them aren’t.”

Sega has not yet mentioned when fans can expect these issues with Sonic Origins to be resolved, so players will have to sit tight and keep an eye out on the Sonic-related social media channels.

