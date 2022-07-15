Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Gameplay Shown

Campaign co-op has been a feature that was missing from Halo Infinite since its launch. The feature has been pushed back, but this week it is finally about to go live for public player testing. Developer 343 Industries has provided fans with the first proper look at how Halo Infinite’s campaign co-op will work in action.

In the new developer video, which you can view below, various members of the 343 development team provide a lengthy preview of co-op gameplay, as well as the requested Mission Replay function which will let players go back to replay any campaign levels they want. This is good news, as the only way to replay any specific level before this was to start the campaign over again. Mission Replay will also allow players to have two missions saved in progress at the same time.

In terms of how campaign co-op functions in Halo Infinite there are some important details that were revealed. Up to four players can take part in a co-op campaign session at the same time, and they will make shared progress. This means that anything they unlock, such as collectibles, will be unlocked for all members of the squad. Before a game session begins, players can select a save slot that they wish to progress. Once all players have done this, the game will automatically begin at the furthest level that everyone on the team has gotten to. After the session is over, players can use the save slot they selected for future solo or cooperative play as they wish.

While playing in campaign co-op there are some gameplay additions to know about. Enemy AI will scale by changing its behaviors depending on how many players are in the session. The size of ammo crates will also increase to accommodate the number of players. Additionally, friendly fire is enabled, and players will be tethered to one another so that they cannot move more than 1,000 feet away from each other.

The studio aims to start its first test flight of campaign co-op and the Mission Replay function this week on PC and Xbox platforms. However, this could change if there are any last-minute issues. If you wish to take part in the co-op flight, you will need to be a Halo Insider. You can sign up for the Halo Insider program here.

Source