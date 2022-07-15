God Of War: Ragnarök PS5 Graphic Modes Revealed

Pre-orders for the much-anticipated God of War: Ragnarök have now gone live. The upcoming Sony exclusive was recently revealed to have a release date of November 9 this year, alongside the news of numerous editions of the game. Pre-orders for both the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game became available at 10 AM ET today, and retail websites have listed new details about the game.

Retail sites that have pre-orders for God Of War: Ragnarök have provided details regarding how the game will perform on PS5. They read: “Switch between full 4K resolution at a targeted 30 frames per second, or dynamic resolution upscaled to 4K at a targeted 60fps.” Furthermore, the sites go on to say, “Behold enhanced reflections, lighting, and shadows, as well as increased geometric detail and enhanced deformable snow.”

The PS5 version of the game will also take advantage of some of the newer features exclusive to Sony’s latest console. That includes multidirectional 3D audio, the adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller, and haptic feedback. There will also be quick load times for fast traveling and when loading an in-game checkpoint thanks to the PS5’s SSD.

Retail websites also describe the story for God Of War: Ragnarök: “Atreus seeks to further understand the clues left behind by his mother and piece together his prophesied role in the coming war. Meanwhile, Kratos struggles with his son’s desire to uncover more about his identity, knowing it will draw them towards the vengeful Aesir. If that happens, they’ll be even closer to repeating bloody mistakes of the past. Together, father and son venture deep into the Nine Realms, while Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way, they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves faced with a choice: between their own safety or the safety of the realms…”

God of War: Ragnarök will be released on PS4 and PS5 on November 9. Players who pre-order any version of the game before launch will also receive the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic and Kratos Risen Snow Armor costumes as a bonus. The standard edition of the game can be upgraded from a PS4 copy to a PS5 version for a $10 fee.

