Ms. Marvel Writer Talks Key “Meeting” That Didn’t Happen At The End Of The Season!

Season one of Ms. Marvel has come to a close, and many people are talking the two big things that happened in that final episode. Including the post-credits sequence where something happened with Kamala’s bangle that warped her and Carol Danvers to different places.

Specifically, Kamala went to space more than likely, and Carol…ended up in Kamala’s room. Oops. This was very much the teaser for The Marvels movie coming next year, but in the beginning, according to head writer Bisha K. Ali, the two Marvels were going to meet in the show:

“Certainly at the very, very, very beginning, way back when, that was part of the conversation. The more I kind of dug deeper into what I wanted to say with the show and what I wanted to her to go through, it really had to be about her and her community, her family and her friends,” Ali revealed. “So Carol’s meeting up with her after this journey that she’d been through in the season. She’s Kamala in her own right. She’s looking in the mirror at the end — she’s not seeing an imitation of Captain Marvel the way that she’s seeing in Episode 1. She’s seeing Kamala wearing a suit that her mother made for her, with the masks that Bruno made for her, with the sash from Red Dagger — then, moments later, she gets her name from her own father. That moment is about her becoming her in her own right.”

“So I think it would have really taken it off in a different direction if she’d met [Carol] any sooner than she will meet her, which is in the movie that’s coming out next year. She’s still gonna be so excited and just so happy to meet, when they finally do get to meet. But in this journey, in this character arc, it felt really important, actually, that they didn’t meet.” The Ms. Marvel Head Writer added.

Indeed, and this saves Kamala’s reaction to meeting her hero for the movie where it’ll likely be given a lot of time and energy and laughs.

Source: Variety