Sea of Thieves Captaincy Update Drops Next Week

The long-awaited Sea of Thieves Captaincy update that will allow players to customize their ship with its very own name will release on July 21 next week. The update, affectionately referred to by fans as the “Captaincy” update includes features that have been anticipated for years.

The upcoming Captaincy update will allow players to name their ship, decorate the interior of their ship, and also take on exclusive “Captain” voyages. Other changes will introduce the Sovereigns faction and more convenient points to sell loot.

Take a musical tour of what Sea of Thieves Season Seven will offer as Captaincy comes to the game on July 21st, 2022. From purchasing, naming and customising ships, to saving your loadouts and gaining access to quick cash-in points, it’s time to become a Captain of Adventure!

Season Seven was delayed several months ago, adding five additional weeks onto Season Six. This announcement was made shortly prior to the Captaincy announcement and was likely made to give the team at Rare more time to work on these new features.

Other changes include being able to save ship loadouts, meaning players can quickly equip their favorite combination of cosmetics; and also new ways to play. The trailer for the update hints at new “paths” to follow, possibly referring to new factions or new choices, similar to the ones players could make in the recent Lost Sands adventure. Where players could pick a side and fight to save or destroy the beloved Golden Sands Outpost.

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC and Xbox. Players with Xbox Games Pass have access to the game as part of their subscription. The Captaincy update drops on July 21.