Long Live The Queen is Available on Consoles This Month

The choose your own adventure game Long Live The Queen is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox beginning July 15. The title from Hanako Games game out over 10 years ago on PC.

In Long Live The Queen, players take on the role of a princess-turned-queen whose mother has recently passed away. Being only fourteen years old, many of the powerful men and women of the kingdom see a chance to seize power for themselves. Become a queen worthy of ruling the country and do your best not to get assassinated or otherwise killed.

Rule the world or die trying! Being a Princess is not an easy job. Being a Queen is even harder. Especially when you’re only fourteen years old, and the reason you’ve inherited the throne is that your royal mother has just met an untimely end. Now power is up for grabs. You may be the official heir, but much of the country’s nobility would love to steal the throne for themselves. Aggressive neighbors will take advantage of any weakness to enlarge their borders at your expense. And that’s not even mentioning the magical dangers which are lying in wait… Can you survive long enough to reach your coronation? THE QUEEN IS DEAD, LONG LIVE THE QUEEN Steam

For those unfamiliar, the game is similar to that of the Princess Maker series. Players will raise their stats to reach required thresholds for events and endings. Along the way, players will encounter random events and the evil machinations of NPCs. Players will have to rely on their decision-making and trained skills to see them through.

Long Live The Queen will be available on all major platforms on July 15. The game is available now on PC.

Source