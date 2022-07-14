TennoCon 2022 Is This Weekend

TennoCon 2022, an event promoting the game Warframe and its future updates will begin this weekend with a few pre-recorded events and a live developer Q&A.

Those tuning in will also get an exclusive first look at the upcoming Warframe expansion The Duviri Paradox. Users who watch with a linked Twitch account will be eligible for drops of in-game gear just by watching the stream.

Link that Twitch account to claim exclusive rewards and tune in for giveaways TennoCon will kick off on Saturday, July 16 with our 2022 show starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Streaming to multiple platforms, including Twitch and YouTube, for free, our 2022 digital show will offer plenty of Warframe rewards to players tuning into the show, including the Vericres Warfan, Renayla Sugatra, and an ultra-rare Titania Prime drop. Plus, you can jump in-game starting at 12:30 p.m. ET to claim a new Operator cosmetic – The Stranger’s Hood – for just 1 credit from the in-game Market. Make sure to act quickly! The Stranger’s Hood is a limited-release item and will disappear from the Market after 48-hours. On top of the Warframe rewards, we’re extremely excited to be collaborating with several partners to offer a ton of giveaways leading up to and throughout the show, including custom PC gear from HP Omen and HyperX Headsets! You can head on over to the Digital Extras page on the TennoCon website and follow Warframe on Twitter to learn more about these incredible prizes and how you can win by tuning into TennoCon this week. Rebecca Ford, Director of Community and Live Operations, Digital Extremes

You can find an itinerary for TennCon’s July 16 show here.

Warframe is available to play for free on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.