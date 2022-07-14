Multiversus Gets Beta Release Date and Gameplay Trailer

Multiversus is very much a product of the times. The “times” in this case being that Super Smash Bros is one of the best fighting games out there (and yes, it’s a fighting game!!!) and the crossover action that made it famous has caused a lot of “parody” to happen, including in this game. After all, the title is full of Warner Bros characters from across their properties. From Batman, to Shaggy, to Arya Stark, the Iron Giant and more are in this title.

The alpha helped make Multiversus even more popular via the word of mouth that started to spread about it, and that was pretty cool. But, if you missed the alpha, we have some great news, early access to the beta has been confirmed for July 19th. So you honestly won’t have to wait very long to get into it and try it out for yourself.

They also listed who you’ll get to play as in the game:

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry); The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog.

Some of these characters will be available immediately once you get the game beta, others will be unlocked through gameplay, so they’re really wanting to have you play through it all to get it all, which isn’t that bad of an idea.

Add to that, as you can see above, we have a new gameplay trailer that highlights the characters, the different kinds of classes that you can be, and a look at the chaotic action that fans will enjoy.

