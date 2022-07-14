Behind the Scenes of F1 Manager 2022

Image is taken from F1 Manager 2022

All you F1 fans will be pleased to hear that some behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming F1 Manager 2022 has been released online. Frontier Developments are the studio behind the game, and the official footage will offer fans a great insight into what to expect from the game. The game is scheduled to be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on August 25, 2022. You can watch the video below.

Behind-the-scenes footage of F1 Manager 2022

F1 Manager 2022 is the official racing management simulation game of the 2022 Formula One, Formula 2, and Formula 3 Championships. This will be the first installment in the F1 Manager series and will also be the first licensed manager game since the days of F1 Manager in the year 2000 when it was licensed by EA Sports.

With this being a racing management game, it will offer a far more detailed career mode when being compared to the My Team Mode that we saw in the F1 2020. This game will also have the added bonus of real-life professional commentators, such as Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle, Karun Chandhok, and David Croft.

Some of the key features that will be included in F1 Manager 2022 will be:

Poaching staff from Formula One, Formula 2, and Formula 3 teams.

Drivers can be signed from Formula One, Formula 2, or Formula 3.

Facilities can be upgraded.

The game will feature realistic camera angles based on those used for the real races.

It will feature a true-to-life broadcast presentation with realistic TV graphics.

Regulation changes can happen and affect the season.

It will feature real-life team radio from real Formula One drivers and staff

Onboard cameras that are used in real life by real Formula One teams.

Red flags will also be included.

The player can use the team’s reserve driver in practice sessions.

Strategy editor where you can schedule pit stops, push level (pace) for each stint, and many other features.

Part development, cost cap, ERS, and many other features.

The early excitement surrounding this game is already bubbling up nicely, and for some, it will be the most anticipated game of the year.

