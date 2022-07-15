Yars: Recharged Revives a Classic Later This Year

Yars: Recharged features an alien wasp taking on an alien army on their own turf. The game is based on the 1982 Atari original, Yars’ Revenge. That game actually went on to be the “best selling original Atari title on Atari 2600.” Now, Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox, who are heading the Atari Recharged Series project, have brought a revised game based on the original but bigger and better.

As a little alien bee or wasp, you will fly around shooting little energy pulses at your enemies’ defenses. Meanwhile, as you chip away at their defense shields, a variety of bullets, laser beams, and cannon pulses are shot your way. As the player, you will have to get used to moving fluidly as each stage gets more and more complicated. When minor cores are destroyed, you may be rewarded with different power-ups to help you defeat the level. A perfect example of how the game will feel can be found in the trailer below:

There are two ways to play Yars: Recharged: arcade mode or mission mode. For arcade mode, imagine that you are playing on one of the big arcade machines. When you lose, you lose, and there is not saving, walking away, and then coming back. Arcade mode in Yars: Recharged is the same. You have three lives to make it through 30 levels. Mission mode allows you to play 30 separate missions, but you only get one life each level. For both modes, there is the option of a local co-op, so you and your friend can tag team the challenging levels.

Yars: Recharged is bright, colorful, and a delightful retro-futuristic style. It’s aim is to bring back a classic Atari gaming experience while also improving the visual experience. The revised game will come to PC and all other major platforms later this year.

