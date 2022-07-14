Rumbleverse Is Set to Be Released in August

Image is taken from the upcoming Rumbleverse

We have some release date news now because the brawling battle royale game Rumbleverse has been announced for an August release date. Iron Galaxy’s pro-wrestling-themed game is finally going live next month after it was hit with a minor delay recently.

Rumbleverse was originally set for release in February until it was hit with this delay. It was then announced for June, but again, another delay was needed because some small details could be ironed out. Finally, after various technical tests and fine-tuning, the game is due for release on August 11, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Season One will commence a week later on August 18, which gives you a lovely amount of time to get used to it before the real challenge begins.

First announced at the 2021 Game Awards, Rumbleverse is a free-to-play battle royale where players must fight it out by brawling instead of shooting – that’s kind of an obvious one. With the game being wrestling-themed, it will be littered with various wrestling moves like suplexes and clotheslines, but you can also use several weapons such as steel chairs, bats, and tables. We nearly forget to mention that players will also be able to run up certain structures and leap off them to perform special attacks – just imagine a Swanton Bomb off a building, how glorious.

Another incentive to grab a copy is that the game will also support cross-play and cross-progression between consoles and PC. Wrestling fans will absolutely love this game (here’s hoping anyway) God knows they’ve been crying out for a fun game that best represents their favorite entertainment. The WWE 2K games have been nothing short of a disappointment over the last few years, so let’s see what Rumbleverse has in store. Check out the launch trailer below.

Launch date trailer for Rumbleverse

Source