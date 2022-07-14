Nintendo To Create Nintendo Pictures Brand?

Nintendo has just announced it's purchased ANOTHER company: CG production house Dynamo Productions, who assisted with Metroid: Other M, the Pikmin Shorts, and more!https://t.co/a5XXxtnku7 pic.twitter.com/TrpX3YYn77 — GameXplain (@GameXplain) July 14, 2022

We’ve known for a long while that Nintendo isn’t “satisfied” with just doing video games. Don’t worry, they’re still going to make them, but they know better than most that the Ips that they have are worth a LOT in terms of name brand value, and they want to use that to their benefit. So, in recent times, they’ve been trying to do more visual products, including making a Super Mario movie that is coming out next year (and somehow is starring Chris Pratt). But now, they’ve acquired a whole company in Dynamo Productions, and apparently, they’re going to rebrand them as Nintendo Pictures.

If you want a bit of a resume on the studio, they’ve worked on: Ghost in the Shell, PlayStation, the Studio Ghibli movie Earwig and the Witch, NieR Replicant, Mega Man, Death Stranding, and the Resident Evil franchise. Plus, they were the ones who helped out with the Pikmin Shorts that Nintendo did a while back.

So what does this mean in the large scale? That would be that the future of Nintendo is going to be very visual indeed. They might use this studio to make more large-scale projects along the line of the Mario movie. They might even go the Castlevania route and try to make an anime of some of their properties!

The possibilities are pretty much endless here, as they have a roster of characters that would work in most animated projects. You could see a series about the world of Kid Icarus for example, or, you can showcase a special Legend of Zelda short featuring Link doing what he does best. And then…there’s Smash Bros, where the writing takes care of itself.

No matter what, it’s clear that Nintendo wants to do all it can to expand the viewing of their properties, and that’s not a bad thing.

Source: Twitter