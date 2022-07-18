Andrew Garfield Is Coming Back To The MCU

Big news to Amazing Spidey fans as Andrew Garfield isn’t done with his role as Spider-Man in Marvel just yet. Andrew Garfield has recently returned to his Spider-Man role with both his other two Spidey brothers from other multiverses, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire as versions of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Trusted sources have proven the return of Andrew Garfield to other Marvel movies and that he has already signed a contract ready to do more.

A couple of weeks ago, Kevin Feige confirmed something that many Marvel Comics fans already knew and saw coming, which is what the next big Marvel movie would be. Yep, you’ve guessed it, Secret Wars. We don’t know what Marvel movies Andrew will be taking part in, but with the timing, many of us wonder if he will be involved in Secret Wars.

It is most likely that Marvel won’t adapt Secret Wars at the same scale that it is in the Marvel Comics, but no matter what they will need way more variants of heroes in this movie than any single project done before, which is perfect with Andrew Garfield returning to Marvel – surely he is in the movie as one of the many Peter Parkers, right?

There is also no reason that Andrew Garfield couldn’t play other roles in the Marvel universe than just Peter Parker. He could play even multiple versions of Spider-Man…and who even knows all the different Spidey backgrounds we could get from that alone. Something else to keep in mind is, in the comics, Morales is from another timeline, in which Peter Parker dies and Morales takes over as friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. We don’t know for sure what Andrew Garfield will be doing in these new movies, but we are more than excited to have him back on board with us.

