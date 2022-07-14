Head Of Sonic Team Says He Already Knows What The Next Sonic Game Is

Head of Team Sonic, Takashi Iizuka, says he already knows where the Sonic the Hedgehog series is headed after Sonic Frontiers. Speaking to Game Informer in one of their 123 Rapid-Fire Questions features, Iizuka simply responded “yes” when asked if he already knew what the next Sonic game will be. He was also asked how many Sonic titles the team currently has planned out, but the long-time Sonic dev said he could not answer that.

The interview included several other moments that should be of interest to longtime Sonic fans:

Do you think we’ll ever get Sonic Maker?

No How did Sonic discover chili dogs?

I have no idea! Did Amy ever find out about Princess Elise?

I don’t think so!

Iizuka also dropped a few sparse hints about what fans can expect in Sonic Frontiers. Series villain Eggman is part of the story, and three of the biomes that players will be able to explore are forest, mountain, and waterfall. When asked if it will be the longest Sonic game, Iizuka answered, “I believe so.”

Despite the fact that Sonic Frontiers appears to borrow heavily from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Iizuka explained that Sonic Team really didn’t use any open-world games as inspiration. According to Iizuka, the difference between a typical open-world game and the team’s new “open zone” concept is that Sonic Frontiers will feature “3D open environments.” Admittedly this doesn’t answer many questions, but for now, it seems that fans will simply have to wait for the game to release to find out more.

Sonic Frontiers is currently scheduled for release sometime in 2022.