Resident Evil 2 Remake Has Sold 10 million Copies

Capcom recently celebrated the success of their remake of Resident Evil 2 on Twitter. The Resident Evil franchise is a classic in horror games and movies. With multiple movies already out there and a new Netflix series out now, fans have not grown tired of the virus-induced zombie outbreak story. Since the first game was released in Japan in 1996, there have been 28 games released, including the Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Resident Evil 2 Remake set out to improve on the 1998 original, Resident Evil 2, first created for PlayStation. The game follows police officer, Leon, and a woman looking for her missing brother, named Claire, as they enter Raccoon City two months after the events of Resident Evil. Though they make it into the police station, it is overrun with zombies. The two then have to try to escape. The remake fixed the camera angles to be more like a modern third-person shooter game. Another improvement added the ability to save more often. A useful ability in a zombie survival game. While changes were made, the remake stayed as faithful to the original story as possible, even streamlining it a bit to make it even scarier. Clearly, their efforts paid off.

In Capcom’s Tweet, over the picture of the end scene for the game, they wrote, “We did it!!!” The paper next to the typewriter in the picture is customized and a sweet note to fans. First, Capcom mentions being “Thankful to all RE fans.” The total time section begins on the release date for the remake, January 25, 2019, and finishes today, July 14, 2022. And finally, the number of units: “Over 10,000,000.” You can find the original Tweet below.:

Fans have quickly replied with congratulations. Many mention how well deserved this success is, while others go into more detail about what the series means to them emotionally. Nostalgia for the first game that really scared them is a common theme among the commenters. Cheers to Capcom! May they continue to deliver top-notch games long into the future/

Source