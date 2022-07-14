Ms. Marvel Producer Responds To The Criticisms Of The Series

The first season of Ms. Marvel has come to a close, and with it, a lot of exciting things will happen in the future, including a certain word being spoken that will get people talking for some time. However, while there has been a lot of praise and love aimed at the show, it’s also gotten a LOT of hate that got so big even its star had to respond to it.

Then there’s Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanat, who just so happens to be the co-creator of Kamala Khan in in the comics. They had a lot to say about the criticisms that the show has faced in its first season.

“I think it comes from a place of anger and a sense that their identities are being threatened. If they can’t connect with it, then that’s OK. I just wish they wouldn’t try to put it down.”

“It’s amazing to see how they’re internalizing that imagery. I just hope it gives them a sense of competency that, frankly, I didn’t have growing up, and a sense of connectedness inside of their culture and who they are because I think that’s incredibly important.”

Amanat also touched on Yasmeen Fletcher’s Nakia, who she wanted to make sure that the show represented the right way with her feminism and her voice:

“The biggest challenge is making sure that we represented the feminism and strong voice that Nakia specifically has.”

She also talked about how important it was to show things like life inside a mosque, which many who are non-Muslim would understand:

“It’s a lovely way of showcasing the mosque and Nakia’s role at the mosque, but also the larger context of it because so many people have such a specific point of view of what mosque life is.”

In short, this series was made with love and kindness not desiring to be “woke”, but honest and real in a superhero kind of way. So don’t listen to the haters, go and watch the show for yourself and see what you think!

Source: NBC News