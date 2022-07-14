Thor Won’t Be In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

I appreciate the love but Thor was never going to be in Vol 3. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 13, 2022

Crossovers in the MCU happen at a more frequent rate than you might recall. Because while it’s true that solo movies often focus on key MCU characters and their allies, things tend to get interesting when the rest of the MCU shows up. Like how Captain America “shows up” in both Thor the Dark World and Spider-Man Homecoming. Or how Hulk had a big role in Thor Ragnarok. Most recently, in Thor Love and Thunder, the Guardians of the Galaxy showed up to “help Thor” on a “classic Thor adventure”. However, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 coming up, some wondered if the god of thunder might return the favor.

This was brought up during a podcast (see above) and someone noted how it was sad that due to James Gunn’s short-lived firing by Disney (which was a travesty in various ways), we wouldn’t get to see Thor truly interact with the GOTG.

Gunn himself heard this clip and statement and replied that Thor was never going to be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 no matter what happened or didn’t happen between him and Disney.

While that might depress some fans, it’ll make others happen because those that did “put them together” didn’t really go the distance to truly establish Thor as part of the team. Nor did the chemistry work at times, especially in Thor Love and Thunder.

What’s more, we know James Gunn loves the characters that he has and since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 will be the final chapter in his story for them, he wants to give them the sendoff that they truly deserve, and that means doing things his way and not the way that some might want.

The third film is done filming and is set to hit theaters next May!

