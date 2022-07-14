The Russo Brothers Endorse The Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aka the Snyder Cut, will forever remain one of the biggest “fan accomplishments” ever. Because after the butchering that was originally done to the film by Warner Bros and Joss Whedon, fans rallied to get the TRUE version of the movie out, and when it did come out, it was a LOT better. In fact, both fans and critics agreed that it was a great movie, or even better than great in the eyes of some. Hence why so many are trying to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

But, as we all know, it’s important to get endorsements from other people in order to further bolster what has been done. And that brings us to the Russo Brothers. These were the masterminds behind key MCU movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, as well as the last two Avengers movies in Infinity War and Endgame. They were asked during an interview what it would’ve been like if THEY had done Justice League, and they replied…

“I don’t know how to answer that,” Anthony said. “See the Snyder Cut. That’s the definitive cut” Joe would go on to reveal that that’s the only version of the film he thinks you should see. “Yeah, you don’t need to see anything else.”

So there you go! Two of the men behind the massively successful Avengers Endgame (and more) have said that the Snyder Cut is the best cut and that you should go and watch it (which you can on HBO Max).

While we doubt that this endorsement alone will lead to anything major going on with the newly created Warner Bros Discovery, or bringing Zack Snyder back to finish his work, if it gets people talking about the cut and the potential future that it holds? Then that’s progress. Especially since right now things are a bit up in the air with the future of the DCEU.

Source: Wired