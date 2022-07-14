The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power Gets Full Trailer

When it was revealed that Amazon Prime Video were going to make a Lord of the Rings prequel series, many people were skeptical of what it would be like. Then, teases of the show, The Rings Of Power, started to come out and…well, people were still skeptical.

But now, a full-on teaser trailer for the series has arrived, and if nothing else, the series looks beautiful and has a great scale in terms of all the main races being represented like the Elves, Dwarves, Men, and Hobbits.

There are still many things we don’t know about the show, but the team is confident they can make the story shine in their own way, and have a plan for many seasons of the show.

Here’s the new official synopsis for the series:

“Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Source: YouTube