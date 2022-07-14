A Plague Tale: Requiem Doing Things That Were “Previously Impossible”

Looking forward to playing Asobo Studios’ A Plague Tale: Requiem? Well, by coming exclusively to the next generation of consoles, the game is doing things that are considered “Previously Impossible” according to the team. Speaking to Edge Magazine, A Plague Tale Requiem’s Director Kevin Choteau spoke about the game’s transition to PS5, and Xbox Series X|S and the advantages of leaving last-gen platforms the PS4, and Xbox One behind.

“In Innocence, some parts could look a bit like a theatre set due to technical limitations,” he says. “For Requiem, we’ve been able to push the horizon much farther.” And all of these advancements are made to serve the narrative, he continues. “When we write, [the increased quality] allows us to consider sequences that were previously impossible, such as chases with hundreds of thousands of rats, or locations that evolve dynamically according to the story and events,” Choteau stated.

Some have pointed to the impending Nintendo Switch version of the game as being a potential bottleneck for the title, but it needs to be noted that the Switch hardware will not be a technical hurdle for the game as it can only be played on the Switch in regions were Cloud delivery is possible – there is no native version of the game coming to the Nintendo platform.

In a press release issued at the title’s announcement A Plague Tale: Requiem was described as: “

We are excited to finally bring to light A Plague Tale: Requiem, sequel to Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive critically acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence. You can check out the very first trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem above featuring our beloved duo Hugo and Amicia, the now iconic rat swarm, and a release window for 2022!

After the original game’s epic finale to a heartbreaking story of resilience, players will embark on the emotional journey’s second chapter. They will follow Amicia and her brother Hugo on a perilous new quest, doing whatever it takes to survive a brutal, uncaring world.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the direct sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence. Previously, players lived the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending adventure through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo came to know and trust each other, as they struggled to survive against overwhelming odds and fight to find their place in the world.”

A Plague Tale Requiem comes to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 18, 2022.

