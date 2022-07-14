New Gameplay Walkthrough For The Division: Resurgence

The Division: Resurgence, Ubisoft’s entry into the world of mobile gaming, was revealed last week and potential players are now being treated to a look at its gameplay. In a new trailer shared on Ubisoft’s YouTube channel, gamers can get to grips with what to expect from the newest iteration of one of its most classic looter-shooter franchises.

Set in the same world environment of post-apocalyptic New York, The Division: Resurgence takes place before the events of the original game of The Division. With the story said to be a brand new, standalone campaign set in the same universe, players can expect to experience “a new perspective on key story events.” That said, there are some key environments that remain the same, such as the Manhattan Base of Operations.

You can check out the official gameplay walkthrough trailer right here to see how the third-person shooter action will translate for mobile devices.

The footage in the trailer is said to have been captured on mobile, and certainly looks impressive in terms of its style and graphics. The UI and controls in The Division: Resurgence have been specifically optimised for mobile devices in order to achieve a smooth experience, and it does look as though the gameplay does run smoothly from the footage shown in the video.

The Division: Resurgence has been described by Ubisoft as “a AAA experience” for mobile gaming, so it should be interesting to see if that fully comes across when the title launches. The game has also been designed for players to explore as an open-world experience either in solo or co-op mode as they experience the story of being a member of the first wave of the Strategic Homeland Division.

The Division: Resurgence is currently taking registrations for its closed alpha on its website. While there’s no specific date for the game’s release yet, we do know that it is planned to launch in full in 2023. It will be available on Android and iOS devices.

