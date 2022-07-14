Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Goes Platinum

Nostalgia certainly has a strong pull, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has gone platinum already. The game has been doing some very impressive numbers, and it’s now been revealed that the action-packed co-op brawler sold one million copies in its first week post-release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge launched on June 16 so it’s fair to expect that by now that figure of a million sales has probably shot through the roof even further. The game itself was also recently voted as the best new game in June by PlayStation gamers and it’s clear that players on other platforms are also loving the heroic pizza-eating action. A tweet recently posted by the developers of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge shared the blockbusting sales figure and thanked players for their support.

💥Cowabunga!

We are humbled to have so many people sharing our love of the Turtles!

One million copies sold in its first week calls for a mondo pizza party with tubular toppings!🍕

Thanks again to all of you all over the globe and in Dimension X! pic.twitter.com/x7kkJS6fbF — Tribute Games (@TributeGames) July 13, 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has sold in such huge numbers despite also being released on day one on Xbox Game Pass. This is pretty remarkable for a game that replicates a 90’s era side-scrolling arcade brawler, which makes it clear that when it comes to video game culture, nostalgia definitely packs a major punch.

The game’s publisher Dotemu also followed up on the impressive sales figures over on Twitter, explaining that “working on TNMT was the challenge of a lifetime,” and thanking fans for their “everlasting support.”

.@TMNT #ShreddersRevenge sold over 1 million copies around the world and we can't thank you enough for your everlasting support 🫶



Working on TMNT was the challenge of a lifetime and everything became possible thanks to @Nickelodeon and the incredible work of @TributeGames! pic.twitter.com/VMed9Acv7k — Dotemu (@Dotemu) July 13, 2022

It’s clear that there’s still a huge amount of love for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. With the success of this game so far, a lot of fans are wondering whether or not this will encourage the developers to release some DLC or expansion content for the game in the future. If the player base continues to grow in the way that it has so far, it’d be hard to see a reason why this wouldn’t happen. Either way, 90’s nostalgia is clearly alive and well in the gaming community.

