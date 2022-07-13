Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Voted Best June Game By Players

Visitors to the official PlayStation blog have voted Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge as the best new game in June.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is the latest title from Tribute Games, an indie developer whose previous titles include Wizorb, Flinthook, and Panzer Paladin. The game is a traditional side-scrolling beat’em up, similar to River City Ransom and of course, the original TMNT arcade games.

Heroes in a Half Shell Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat ’em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves – making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to 6 players simultaneously! Turtle Boys Don’t Cut Shredder No Slack With Bebop and Rocksteady assaulting Channel 6 and stealing super gnarly devices to support Krang and Shredder’s latest twisted plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless TMNT locations. From Manhattan and Coney Island, to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X! Steam

The game’s surprise, it was announced to much fanfare early last year and since it launched last month it’s sold over a million copies.

Every month, Sony hosts a poll on the official PlayStation blog for users to vote on what they think is the best release of the month.

