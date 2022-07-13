Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Will Not Include An Updated Story

Image is taken from Lollipop Chainsaw

You might be aware that the Lollipop Chainsaw remake is in development, we at Gameranx brought you the news in fact. The producer of the upcoming remake of this cult classic game has also assured people that the game will not feature any radical changes either.

Yoshima Yasuda has made it clear that the main character of Juliet Starling will still look pretty much the same, and the story and the rest of the game’s design will also be cut from the same cloth as the original. Yasuda took to Twitter to announce the news regarding the Lollipop Chainsaw remake in the hopes that a few crossed wires could be cleared up.

ロリポップチェーンソーリメイクに対し沢山のファンよりご質問を頂戴しましたのでお答えします…!!!

Many fans have asked questions about Lollipop Chainsaw Remake, so I will answer them.#ロリポップチェーンソー#lollipopchainsaw #ドラガミゲームス#dragamigames pic.twitter.com/V6iQG8mVDx — 安田善巳 (@yasudaD5) July 12, 2022 Tweet from the producer of the game

It had been mentioned in the past that the game would feature a more realistic look, which led fans to become worried that a complete change in aesthetic would happen for this remake. Yasuda wanted to make it clear that this isn’t the case. The producer wrote:

“The mention of how the game will have a more realistic look in the previous announcement was meant to refer to how we will make use of the advanced rendering technology available in current game consoles.”

Yasuda also wanted to reiterate that the remake wouldn’t affect the design of the star cheerleader either, adding:

“We do not wish to change Juliet’s design, and the assumption that we want to be baseless. We were the ones who created Juliet’s model data after great trial and error 10 years ago and feel attached to her more than anyone else. We learned after the announcement of Lollipop Chainsaw remake that many fans are worried about censorship in the game.”

The Lollipop Chainsaw remake is due for release in 2023, and fans of the original will be eager to get their hands on this. A modernization for this cult classic could be the best thing to ever happen to it, but we’ll have to wait and see anyway.

