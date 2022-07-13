SEGA Genesis Mini 2 Launches This October

I wonder what the bonus title is?

SEGA has announced their latest retro console collection the Genesis Mini 2 will release this October. The mini console will include over 50 classic games, including exclusives from the SEGA CD.

The Genesis Mini 2 will include classics such as Sonic CD, Vectorman 2, Shining Force CD, and more. SEGA has also teased that the console will include a “never-released bonus game”.

The SEGA Genesis Mini is back and more powerful than ever! The definitive mini console of 2019, the SEGA Genesis Mini, has been completely revamped!

Its improved hardware is tucked away in a new, compact design based on the SEGA Genesis Model 2!

In addition, the console now comes with the 6-Button Control Pad!

*The controllers released for the SEGA Genesis Mini are also compatible. Sega CD titles available as well! Sega CD titles can be played on the SEGA Genesis Mini 2!

Enjoy an immense library with advanced features like full-motion video and smooth animations. Over 50 classic titles! The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 has a bigger and more impressive lineup, surpassing its predecessor with over 50 classic titles included!

Furthermore, a never-released bonus game has also been added, contributing to a vast collection of games with endless play time! SEGA

Only half of the 50 planned games have been announced, so fans can look forward to even more titles on the retro mini console.