EA is Removing BioWare Points

Communicated via email today, EA notified their customers that they will be removing BioWare points.

EA recently sent out an email stating that they are removing BioWare points. BioWare points are a form of currency, purchased with real money, that allow players to purchase DLCs.

The removal will begin as of October 11, 2022. EA stated that other curries such as the Crystals and Platinum in other BioWare titles remain unaffected. During this change, EA said that most of the DLC (downloadable content) that was previously only purchasable with BioWare Points will as of now, be available free of charge.

This includes DLC for the following titles:

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age: Origins

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3 (except Multiplayer Packs)

During the next 90 days gamers will be able to use BioWare Points to purchase Multiplayer Packs for Mass Effect 3.

We aren’t certain just yet what the replacement will be but I’d imagine that it would be that BioWare would simply do away with this middle currency.

In other BioWare news, the gaming company has recently hired a new writer who has previously worked on Guardians of The Galaxy. The writer will be working on the next Mass Effect iteration.

source