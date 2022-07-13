Deliver Us Mars Shares New Story-Focused Dev Diary

A new episode in the developer diary series for the upcoming space adventure Deliver Us Mars just dropped. In the new footage, viewers are treated to a more in-depth look at the game’s central narrative, as well as the wider storyline implications for the sci-fi adventure that’ll take place.

The latest developer video, titled ‘Earth’s Last Hope’, looks at the game’s protagonist Kathy Johanson, whose primary mission is to make it to Mars in order to retrieve lost colonisation vessels known as ARKs. These are explained as being key to humanity’s survival in a post-climate change Earth, and Kathy’s job to track them down comes at high stakes for the future of the population.

However, there’s an underlying reason for Kathy’s mission to Mars, as it transpires she’s also on the hunt for her missing father. It’s explained that he’s actually a wanted man back on Earth, having disappeared with the ARKs with no prior explanation. Kathy then receives a mysterious message which has her convinced her father is still alive, so the mission to retrieve the enormous vessels has both professional and highly personal stakes for her.

You can check out the second episode of the Deliver Us Mars developer diary right here to learn more about the game’s overarching narrative and compelling emotional twists for its heroine.

As the sequel to 2019’s hit game Deliver Us The Moon, the action and storytelling in this game look pretty incredible so far. We can’t wait to see some further insights into the spacefaring drama in the run-up to the game’s release on September 27. Keep an eye out here for further updates.

Deliver Us Mars launches on September 27. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

