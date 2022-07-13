Batgirl Movie Composer Praises The Films

The Batgirl movie that is set to arrive on HBO Max at some point has a lot of people tentatively excited. Not the least of which is that Barbara Gordon has never really gotten her due in live-action, not in cowl form at least. What’s more, there are some big names coming to this film…including the original Batman in Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser (who if you recall voices Robotman in the beloved Doom Patrol series) coming as Firefly. And of course, many are excited to see star Leslie Grace as Barbara.

Another person who is really excited for this project is the composer for the film: Natalie Holt.

“I mean, it’s so cool,” Holt explained in an interview that she did about various projects, “1989 Batman is one of my favorites, and the fact that Michael Keaton is in it is just super exciting. I just spoke to Adil [el Arbi] and Bilall [Fallah], the directors, and they have just massive, masses of energy and enthusiasm, and they really like Loki. They contacted me after Loki aired, and just said, ‘We’ve got this project we’d love you to read.’ And it just led on from there. But yeah, it’s been fun.”

As superhero movie and TV show fans know, the right composer will be able to bring a certain kind of “life” to the movie that the story and action sequences can’t do on their own. Furthermore, Batgirl should have a different “feel” or “tone” if you will due to how she is a different character in the Bat-Family, as well as the fact that this is her origin story in the DCEU.

Given the delays of The Flash and Aquaman, it could be that we don’t see this film for some time, or it could drop soon, who knows at this point?

