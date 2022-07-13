Next Assassin’s Creed Reportedly Has Aztec Setting

While Ubisoft is still busy working on the remaining chapters of Eivor’s story in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, thoughts amongst some in the gaming community are turning to the potential next game in the franchise. According to a recent suggestion online, the next instalment of Assassin’s Creed may see the series heading to 13th century Mexico and inhabiting the world of the Aztecs.

That’s according to a recent tweet by known industry source ACG, who has been known to share accurate information on games in the past. Of course, leaks and rumours of this nature should always be taken with a pinch of salt as they’re not official news, but still, it never hurts to speculate when tips come from those who’ve previously proved reliable.

Next AC game will be Aztecs. — ACG (@JeremyPenter) July 13, 2022 If this is the case, it would see a fairly new direction for the Assassin’s Creed games, which have previously taken place in mainland Europe and in the African nation of Egypt. The closest in theme to an Aztec-based adventure may have been in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, which took place in the West Indies, however, the timeline would be out by a few centuries.



The Aztec civilisation was located in central Mexico and lasted from 1300 to 1521. If ACG’s information proves to be true, this could be a really interesting new setting for the game to explore, as well as introducing the community to an entirely new location for the franchise.

With no official word from Ubisoft on the next direction for Assassin’s Creed, we’ll have to take this information as interesting speculation for now. However, could we find out more about the future of Assassin’s Creed during Ubisoft’s upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on September 10? While they’re working on the endgame for Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and getting ready to launch Skull and Bones in November, there’s clearly a lot going on at Ubisoft right now. So until we hear more, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Source