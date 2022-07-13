Resident Evil Netflix Series Now Has a Release Date

With a pile of popular games and movies under its belt, the Resident Evil franchise is a household name for horror fans. Originally created in Japan as a video game, the story of a killer virus that turns people into zombies and animals into monsters has been turned into live-action movies and animated shows as well. In 2019, Netflix announced that they would be creating an original television series to add to this impressive roster. Check out the official trailer below:

Long-time fans of the series will be happy to see the return of the zombie series dripping with gore. We even see our new heroine (Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker) wielding a chainsaw in the trailer above, as well as a gnarly scene of someone melting in a fire. Also, Lance Reddick, who plays Allen Wesker, is even seen straight up wiping blood all over his face at one point.

However, people who are completely new to the franchise may worry that they won’t be able to enjoy the series before watching hours of backlogged games and movies. Don’t worry! The story in this TV series will be completely independent from previous movies and games, so anyone who wants to watch this new horror fest is welcome to jump right in.

Despite the original announcement being made in 2019, we only recently learned the official release date. Resident Evil will be airing on Netflix on Thursday, July 14, 2022! Netflix has a typical release time schedule based on PST, but you can find your time zone equivalent below:

Pacific Time: 12:00 AM PDT (July 14th) Central Time: 2:00 AM CDT (July 14th) Eastern Time: 3:00 AM EDT (July 14th) British Time: 8:00 AM GMT (July 14th) European Time: 9:00 AM CEST (July 14th) Indian Time: 12:30 PM IST (July 14th) Japan Time: 4:00 PM JST (July 14th) Australian Time: 5:00 PM AEST (July 14th) Source

The wait is almost over, folks! By tomorrow, we’ll be binge watching all eight of the hour-long episodes or savoring each one. Either way, it looks very promising.

Source