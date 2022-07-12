She-Hulk Director Addresses The Controversies Around The Show’s CGI

Ms. Marvel will ending its run on Disney+ TOMORROW, and thus the next MCU experience that fans are going to have is She-Hulk, which will be a lawyer comedy series starring the cousin of OG Hulk Bruce Banner. We’ve gotten some looks at the show so far, but everything we seen has been…let’s call it “questionable”, shall we? Mainly because the show has an “Uncanny Valley” look with its green star and while things are still in the works right now, many are wondering if it’ll truly be fixed by its August release.

Kat Coiro is the director for part of the series, and they had a lot to say about the effects and why they “look off” in the eyes of some:

“It really is taking the design and asking, ‘Are we getting those facial expressions and those nuances of reaction?'” Coiro revealed. “That is where all the time comes into play, just really honing in.”

“I think a lot of the reactions have to do with the fact that she is so different than anything we’ve seen,” Coiro added. “When you think of Thanos or Hulk, they have a grisliness and a harshness and a bulkiness to them that is just so different. And when you just see a little pop of her, it’s almost shocking because we haven’t seen it before.”

Coiro also praised Victoria Alonso, who runs the VFX and animation studio for Marvel Studios:

“She has such an incredible eye, and to me a lot of that eye comes from this very emotional gut reaction that she has, which is backed by decades of technical expertise,” Coiro explained. “What I think is so cool is she keeps this real emotional reaction to the VFX. Watching her work has taught me so much about why something works and why it doesn’t; why does it go into uncanny valley? And it always comes back to the actor’s performance and capturing that.”

We’ll see how She-Hulk does visually when the show arrives in a few months.

Source: SFX Magazine