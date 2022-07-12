Dead By Daylight Changes Drastically Alter Endurance

In a recent developer update from Behaviour Interactive concerning their asymmetrical hide-and-seek game Dead By Daylight, drastic changes were announced for the Endurance status effect. For those unfamiliar, the Endurance status effect allows survivors to take a hit even when injured; instead of entering the dying state, they’ll remain injured and have an additional “Deep Wound” meter they need to clear before healing.

The way Endurance worked previously, players could continue taking hits with Endurance despite already having the Deep Wounds effect. This allowed players to use multiple sources of Endurance to tank as many as five hits before entering the dying state. For context, it normally only takes two.

Endurance The Endurance effect has been a hot topic for discussion since the PTB went live. Historically this status effect has been used very sparingly, but with the advent of new ways to get the effect, some of you made it your personal mission to chain together as many Endurance effects as you could. While this is technically working as designed, avoiding multiple hits in a row is not something that we want to see. As a result, the Endurance effect will no longer protect you from going down if you already have the Deep Wound status effect. This effectively limits the number of hits you can avoid with Endurance to 1 (until you mend your wounds), keeping it as a powerful effect than can be included on various perks while providing a hard limit to how powerful it can be. As a note, you may still gain the Endurance status effect while you have Deep Wounds. This is intended: While it won’t prevent you from avoiding a hit, it will take effect if you’re able to mend your wounds while the effect is still active. Dead By Daylight Forums

The recently announced perk overhaul was meant to diminish the impact of “meta” perks, but it seems players on the PTB discovered a new Endurance meta which Behaviour has quickly put a stop to.

