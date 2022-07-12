XEL Is Out Now on PC

XEL is the latest game from developer Tiny Roar whose past work includes the free to play game Bomb Bots Arena. Shipwrecked on a strange world, players will hack and slash until they find their way home.

The world of the game is a sci-fi fantasy setting, combining elements of both. Shipwrecked on an alien world, Reid will have to explore dungeons and conquer enemies and puzzles on a mission to find a way off the planet.

You can check out the release trailer here.

About XEL XEL is a 3D action-adventure set in a sci-fi fantasy setting. Play as Reid, shipwrecked on the strange world of XEL. Without any recollection of her former life, it is up to you to unravel her past and connection to XEL. Ready your sword and shield as you explore the overworld of XEL and dive into imposing Zelda-like dungeons full of unforeseen threats and challenging puzzles. Throughout your journey you will make new friends and foes, learn new moves, find new gadgets as well as being able to jump through time and space. As Reid delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding XEL, she discovers an endless cycle of peril. Will she be able to break free from it and what will it take? Sci-fi Dungeon Diving: The world of XEL features a vast, extensive overworld and challenging, Zelda-like dungeons to explore A Deep Combat System: Become proficient at using a variety of attacks and combos, while dodging, and parrying to tackle and take out foes Gadgets & Guns: Master and upgrade your weapons, shield, and gadgets to smash your foes and open up new areas to explore Deep Lore and a Deeper Mystery: What exactly happened to this world, and who is responsible? Piece together a captivating story and dive into the legends behind the cryptic history XEL Spacetime? Not a Problem: Unlock special abilities that allow Reid to bend the rules of space and time, grantingher access to previously impassable areas and opening up new ways to defeat difficult enemies YouTube

XEL is available now on PC and the Nintendo Switch on July 14. An Xbox and PlayStation release will be coming later this year.