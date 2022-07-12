Nordisk Games Acquires Supermassive Games

Game developer Supermassive Games has been fully acquired by Nordisk Games, a subsidiary of Nordisk Film. The acquisition comes over a year since Nordisk acquired a 30% stake in Supermassive back in 2021.

Supermassive Games are largely known for their cinematic adventures, games like The Dark Pictures Anthology and their recent release The Quarry try and offer movie-like experiences packed in a choose-your-own-adventure game. It’s this kind of narrative-driven experience that has convinced Nordisk to further invest in Supermassive Games by acquiring the studio.

You can read about Nordisk Games and a statement from their CEO about the acquisition here.

Nordisk Games is owned by entertainment company Nordisk Film, a part of Egmont, a leading Nordic media group. In recent years Nordisk Games has built a high-growth portfolio of minority and majority-owned game studios that includes Avalanche Studios Group, Star Stable Entertainment, Flashbulb Games, Nitro Games, and MercurySteam. ”In the year we’ve worked alongside Pete and Joe and the whole Supermassive team, it’s been clear to us the amount of talent, as well as how much potential there is to further develop the kinds of story and narrative-driven games they excel at,” said Mikkel Weider, CEO of Nordisk Games. “In acquiring 100% of the studio we’ll be able to increase our support to the team, and most importantly, continue the great working relationship we have with them.” Supermassive Games

Despite only being founded in 2008, Supermassive Games has distinguished itself with their semi-frequent releases of horror adventures. With cinematic art direction, voice acting, and writing, hopefully the quality continues to improve under Nordisk Games.

Source