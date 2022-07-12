Stray Makes Controller Purr When The Cat Is Sleeping

With only a week left until the cat-based adventure game Stray launches on PlayStation and PC, Annapurna Interactive and PlayStation are treating eager fans to a look at some of its features. A new “spoiler-free introduction” to the game has been shared over on the PlayStation website and it looks like the developers have gone all-out in making this game as feline-friendly as possible.

Amongst some of the more exciting features players can expect from Stray is a real treat for those getting the game on PlayStation 5. It turns out that the cat you’ll be playing as is designed to operate as realistically as an actual cat would and therefore will spend a good chunk of its time sleeping, if you want it to. For those with a PS5 DualSense controller, it’ll feel like you’re really dealing with a snoring cat on your lap, thanks to the controller’s haptic feedback and speaker. Cat immersion at its finest.

Additional features players can look forward to in Stray include a dedicated ‘meow’ button, feeling your way around environments with the help of the DualSense’s haptic feedback, and using the adaptive triggers to scratch objects with real cat-like vigour.

The new deep-dive also looks into the cat’s drone companion B-12, who will accompany players on their journey through the strange neon-lit city they’ll find themselves lost in. The drone clearly provides a range of strategic functions for our feline hero, such as carrying the cat’s inventory, giving directions and supporting the cat in combat and in dark areas.

It’s also been revealed that the city where Stray’s action takes place in is populated with humanoid robots, some of which won’t take too kindly to a stray cat being on the loose. The city itself has been inspired by the real-life environment of Kowloon Walled City and has a strong focus on verticality. Pretty fitting for a cat’s adventures. You can check out the game’s features in full over on the PlayStation website ahead of its launch next week.

Stray releases on July 19. It’ll be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

Source