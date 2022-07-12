7-Eleven Ad Hints at Release Date for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 2

An ad for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in a Japanese 7-Eleven hints that the next wave in the Booster Course Pack could be dropping soon. The image was first shared on Twitter by @PushDustIn. In the upper right corner, the ad includes the date 22/7/17, and several replies to the tweet translate the text as Nintendo’s instructions to remove the ad on July 17th. Fans are theorizing this means the ad will be out of date by that time, which suggests Nintendo may be dropping the next wave in the Booster Course Pack (or at least offering additional information) on that day.

Of course, this is only speculation at this point, but @PushDustIn has been correct before. Back on September 1, 2019, @PushDustIn spotted a similar ad in a Japanese 7-Eleven. That time, the ad was promoting Banjo-Kazooie’s addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It also included instructions that it should be taken down by September 15, 2019; Banjo was announced as a new fighter on September 4, 2019, a few days after @PushDustIn’s tweet.

Nintendo surprised Mario Kart fans this past February when it announced the Booster Course Pack for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Considering MK8 was originally released way back in 2014 on the WiiU, audiences were understandably expecting an announcement for Mario Kart 9. Instead, Nintendo shared its plans for MK8D‘s Booster Course Pack, which will add 48 new tracks to the game by the end of 2023.

The first wave in the Booster Course Pack launched on March 18th and included two new cups with eight additional tracks. The tracks were all pulled from previous Mario Kart titles, including Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour, Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii, and Choco Mountain from Mario Kart 64. While it’s nice to revisit old favorites, many fans are hoping the Booster Course Pack will also include some original tracks.

